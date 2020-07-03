Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Diego Cadavid Sells 1,071 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $19,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diego Cadavid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $32,098.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Diego Cadavid sold 401 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $8,822.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Diego Cadavid sold 451 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $9,101.18.

On Friday, May 29th, Diego Cadavid sold 200 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $4,008.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Diego Cadavid sold 1,860 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $33,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

