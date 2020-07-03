FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Boosted by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,229,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.