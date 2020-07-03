Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.55), 18,694 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of $13.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

