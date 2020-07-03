Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

GNRC opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

