Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNCA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.