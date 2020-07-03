German American Bancorp., Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for German American Bancorp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.58 on Friday. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $783.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

