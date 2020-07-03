Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,860,000 after acquiring an additional 357,811 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 237,199 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 339,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

