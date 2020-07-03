Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

GBT stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

