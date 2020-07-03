Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Godaddy in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,313 shares in the company, valued at $11,581,690.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

