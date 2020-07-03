Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $18,501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.