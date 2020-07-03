Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) vs. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (OTCMKTS:CIFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gopher Protocol and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.08 -$51.77 million N/A N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $14.40 million 0.97 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Risk and Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs beats Gopher Protocol on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

