Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 29,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 80,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised Grande West Transportation Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

