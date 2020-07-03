Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 39,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 389,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

