Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

