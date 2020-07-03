Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

