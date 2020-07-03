GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,134.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,556 shares of company stock worth $2,281,691. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GrubHub by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period.

GrubHub stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. GrubHub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.24.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.