Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336 in the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 100,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

