Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

