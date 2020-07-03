Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $203,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

