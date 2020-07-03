Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.70.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

