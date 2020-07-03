Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,296,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,922,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

