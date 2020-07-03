Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18,123.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

