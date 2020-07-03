Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.26 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

