Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $132,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

