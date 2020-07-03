Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Delek US worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $63,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 62.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter.

DK stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

