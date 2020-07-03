Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 907,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.56. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.