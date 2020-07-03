Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.