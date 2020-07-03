Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

