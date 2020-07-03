Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 355.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

NYSE RL opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

