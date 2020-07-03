Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NXJ opened at $13.28 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

