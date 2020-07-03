Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.