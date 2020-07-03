Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

