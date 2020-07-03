Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.56% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 31.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.