Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.84.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

