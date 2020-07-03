Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,734,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

AMP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.