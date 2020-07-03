Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 373,296 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 266,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 201,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

