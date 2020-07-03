Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,820 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 10,655,066 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after buying an additional 5,937,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after buying an additional 2,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,039,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 1,920,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.39. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.