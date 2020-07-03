Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,423,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74,292 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,272,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,737,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.