Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $374.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.70 and its 200-day moving average is $333.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.