Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,535 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

