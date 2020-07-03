Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 55,133 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 55,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

PHT opened at $7.51 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

