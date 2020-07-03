Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,217 shares of company stock worth $2,578,985. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

Shares of BPMC opened at $79.15 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.