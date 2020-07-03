Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,126,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 459,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.