Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $63,710.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 318,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,643,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,609 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

