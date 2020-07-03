H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,396.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 719,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the first quarter valued at $5,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.