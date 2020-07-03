Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $3,160,671.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

