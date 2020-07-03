Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

