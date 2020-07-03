HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HONE. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of HONE opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey acquired 14,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

