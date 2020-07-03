HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $16,396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

