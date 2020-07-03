Head-To-Head Review: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) vs. Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 4.37 $11.81 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.04 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.59

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,255.51%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.54% 20.86% 20.86% Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29%

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

